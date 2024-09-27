Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Reservoir levels much better than normal as India remains rainfall-surplus

Reservoir levels much better than normal as India remains rainfall-surplus

Water levels in the reservoirs of North India particularly in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with Bihar and Nagaland are among the states which are lower than their normal levels

water body, dam, reservoir
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the southwest monsoon prepares to leave the mainland, the good showers over the last few months have ensured that water levels in most of the 155 reservoirs across the country that are monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) are better than normal levels.

However, water levels in the reservoirs of North India particularly in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with Bihar and Nagaland are among the states which are lower than their normal levels. Overall, water levels as measured by the percentage of Live Capacity at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) are at 87 percent as of September 26, 2024, while last year the same levels were at 71 percent and normal levels are at 77 percent. Good water in the reservoirs should augur well for the forthcoming rabi sowing and also support the power situation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Monsoon begins to retreat after delivering surplus rains, says IMD

Best option is to double down on market strategy, says P&G India

Premium

Statsguru: Monsoon boosts Delhi's air quality, pollution challenges remain

71% of Delhi NCR residents report financial losses due to waterlogging

Crops expected to get higher rainfall over remainder of Monsoon season

Topics :Monsoon monsoon rainfallsouthwest monsoon

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story