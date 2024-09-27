LIVE: Shot in 'self-defence,' says Devendra Fadnavis on Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed support for the Thane Police over the shooting of a sexual assault suspect in Badlapur, stating that the suspect was shot as an act of self-defense by the police. Akshay Shinde, who was taken in custody for allegedly sexually abusing two four-year-old girls at a school toilet in Badlapur, was shot in an alleged encounter with police earlier this week. This happened while the accused was being brought from Taloja Central Jail to the Thane Crime branch office under transit remand in another case when he opened fire on the police with their revolver near the Mumbra bypass.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched searches at multiple places in Rajouri and Reasi districts as part of its investigation into the deadly terror attack in June on a bus carrying pilgrims who were returning from Shiv Khori temple, officials said. Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir, were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at the bus on June 9. The bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following a barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village of Pouni area in Reasi. On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the NIA.
The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2024-2025 were constituted on Thursday with the Congress members chairing four committees, including the External Affairs. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is a member of the standing committee on Defence.
46 people, including 37 children, drown in Bihar during Jitiya festival
Forty-six people, including 37 children, died in separate incidents of drowning across Bihar on the festival of 'Jitiya' over the last 24 hours. The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.
FIR registered against 11 over child marriage
The Thane city police have registered an FIR against 11 persons, including a 31-year-old woman from Pune, over the illegal marriage of her minor daughter, an official said on Friday. The 13-year-old girl was married to a man from Mumbra near Thane on August 8 despite objections from the teenager's father, the official said. The girl's father first approached the Child Welfare Officer and the FIR was registered on September 25 on his directions.
Voting for DU Students Union elections commences
Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began on Friday here at the north and south campuses of the university. Around 140,000 students are eligible to cast their votes. A total of 21 candidates are vying for the positions with eight candidates contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of joint secretary and secretary.
