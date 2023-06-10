Home / India News / Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found at different places in Jammu & Kashmir

A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at different places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said

Press Trust of India Jammu
Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found at different places in Jammu & Kashmir

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at different places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The mine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning, they said.

The army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.

A rusted hand grenade was found near Dakhi bridge in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad neutralised the device.

Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped balloon from Hiranagar sector near the International Border near Kathua district.

The black-and-white coloured balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) logo landed on this side from across the border, officials said.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

