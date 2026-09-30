SIR draft roll exclusions bring electorate to 2015 level, shows data

Since the conclusion of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, nine states and UTs, including Assam, have held assembly polls. Barring Assam, where the SIR process has not yet started, all other states and UTs have already seen the exercise. In three of these states and UTs, the proportion of electors excluded from the draft rolls exceeded the share of eligible voters who did not participate in the most recent assembly elections.

For instance, in Tamil Nadu, 15 per cent of electors were excluded from the draft rolls, compared with 14 per cent who did not vote in the last assembly election. Similarly, in Puducherry, 10 per cent of electors were excluded from the draft rolls, while voter non-participation stood at 8.8 per cent. In West Bengal, 7.6 per cent of electors were excluded from the draft rolls, exceeding the 6.3 per cent of eligible voters who did not participate in the most recent assembly election.