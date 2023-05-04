Home / India News / Sitharaman confident Banga will use experience in pursuing World Bank goals

Sitharaman confident Banga will use experience in pursuing World Bank goals

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman exuded confidence that the incoming World Bank President Ajay Banga will utilise his corporate world experience in pursuing the World bank goals

Press Trust of India Incheon
Sitharaman confident Banga will use experience in pursuing World Bank goals

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday exuded confidence that the incoming World Bank President Ajay Banga will utilise his corporate world experience in pursuing the goals of the multilateral lending agency.

Banga, 63, will take over as the President of the World Bank on June 2. He will succeed President David Malpass.

"Hearty congratulations Ajay Banga on being selected as the President of @WorldBank. I am confident that you'll bring your wide experience in the corporate world for meeting the goals of the Bank," Sitharaman tweeted.

The minister is currently in Incheon in South Korea to attend the 56th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Banga will be the first-ever Indian-American to head the global financial institution.

"The Executive Directors of the World Bank today selected Ajay Banga as President of the World Bank for a five-year term beginning June 2, 2023," the World Bank had said.

In February, United States President Joe Biden announced that the US would be nominating Banga to lead the World Bank because he is "well equipped" to lead the global institution at "this critical moment in history".

Banga, who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016, most recently served as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, a global organisation with nearly 24,000 employees.

Also Read

Pakistan pushes to increase non-permanent members in UN Security Council

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation

Added value to Council: Russia backs India's permanent membership at UNSC

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India today: A look at the legacy of his family

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

India logs slight rise in Covid cases with 3,962 new infections in 24 hrs

Scuflle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Uttarakhand Govt to fulfil dreams of youth seeking employment abroad

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanWorld Bank

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story