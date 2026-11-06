Telecom ministry, carriers working on preventing AI-led cyber attacks

The discussions come amid heightened concerns over cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, with India’s key cybersecurity agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), flagging the growing use of AI, primarily autonomous AI agents, to identify and exploit vulnerabilities to undertake sophisticated attacks. India’s telecom systems are among the busiest in the world, carrying data for over 1 billion users, as well as thousands of large enterprises. The telecom network is also the backbone of billions of financial transactions, taking place on a daily basis, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and banking and, therefore, are most sensitive to such attacks.

CERT-In has recently issued several advisories warning against AI agents going rogue and cases of open-source agentic AI tools being used to survey and attack. The agency also issued Artificial Intelligence Security Auditing Guidelines earlier this week on November 4, putting in place a framework for assessing the security and governance of AI systems deployed by government agencies and private companies. CERT-In has also gained access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model for using its capabilities, PTI reported on November 4, which will enable it to leverage the model's capabilities in identifying cyber vulnerabilities and strengthening its response to emerging cyber threats. Mythos is available only to a small group of trusted organisations.