Home / India News / Telecom ministry, carriers working on preventing AI-led cyber attacks

Telecom ministry, carriers working on preventing AI-led cyber attacks

Three to four rounds of discussions held with telecom operators and strategic infrastructure providers to strengthen network security

telecom, AI, telecom sector
premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Gulveen Aulakh Nerw Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The telecom department has been holding discussions with infrastructure providers, including Indian telecom majors, to strengthen cyber security measures to better protect critical infrastructure amid increasing threats from artificial intelligence (AI)-backed cyber attacks. 
 
Several rounds of detailed discussions with private and public sector carriers -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited -- as well as other strategic critical infrastructure providers, have been held to take stock of the protective mechanisms already in place and measures to further strengthen them, said people familiar with the development. 
 
“All strategic assets of any country, be it government or non-government, it is extremely important for us to safeguard them. We’ve had three or four meetings with telcos, they’re building firewalls and safeguards, and the systems are pretty robust. So far, we’ve not noticed any untoward incident happening at any telco,” a senior official said, asking not to be named as the discussions with the telecom service providers were not public. 
 
The discussions come amid heightened concerns over cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, with India’s key cybersecurity agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), flagging the growing use of AI, primarily autonomous AI agents, to identify and exploit vulnerabilities to undertake sophisticated attacks. India’s telecom systems are among the busiest in the world, carrying data for over 1 billion users, as well as thousands of large enterprises. The telecom network is also the backbone of billions of financial transactions, taking place on a daily basis, including Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and banking and, therefore, are most sensitive to such attacks. 
 
CERT-In has recently issued several advisories warning against AI agents going rogue and cases of open-source agentic AI tools being used to survey and attack. The agency also issued Artificial Intelligence Security Auditing Guidelines earlier this week on November 4, putting in place a framework for assessing the security and governance of AI systems deployed by government agencies and private companies. CERT-In has also gained access to Anthropic's Mythos AI model for using its capabilities, PTI reported on November 4, which will enable it to leverage the model's capabilities in identifying cyber vulnerabilities and strengthening its response to emerging cyber threats. Mythos is available only to a small group of trusted organisations. 
 
Additionally, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) proposed an AI governance framework for telecom networks, which includes covering risk classification and reporting of serious AI-related incidents, among other guidelines. 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grap III invoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI continues to remain 'very poor'

Premium

Bihar's river silt to now help pave highways in bid to reduce flood risks

EC gives left-out voters in 7 states another chance to join final rolls

SC issues notice to Kerala Congress office bearers over post targeting CJI

Cyclone Murasu: Andhra Pradesh CM pegs preliminary damage at ₹1,919 crore

Topics :Artificial intelligenceCyberattacksTelecom MinisterDoT

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Next Story