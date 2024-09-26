Govt mulling to increase ethanol price, sugar MSP: Food Minister Joshi

The government is considering increasing the ethanol price for 2024-25 season as well as minimum selling price of sugar, Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Joshi said the proposal on hiking the ethanol price is under consideration of the government. The petroleum ministry is looking into the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the minister also mentioned that the government is "considering a proposal to increase the minimum selling price of sugar", which remains unchanged at Rs 31 per kg, a rate established in February 2019.