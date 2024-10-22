Indian origin supplies permitted in Indonesia's 340,000 MT rice tender

Indonesian state purchasing agency Bulog has told traders that Indian supplies can be offered in its new international tender to buy 340,000 metric tons of rice and the offer deadline is postponed by one day, European traders said on Tuesday.



Traders said an initial announcement from Bulog said the rice could be sourced only from Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam or Pakistan.



But a notice sent to traders on Tuesday said Indian-origin rice can also be offered. Indonesiaâ€™s recent tenders have been among the most important sources of demand for Asian rice producers this year.

