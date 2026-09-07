Ather eyes 150-300cc electric motorcycle, launch likely in three years

India’s motorcycle market is roughly 13 million units a year, but electric motorcycles remain a tiny part of it. The volume sales of Revolt, which is the largest electric-motorcycle maker in India right now, were less than 1 per cent of India’s overall motorcycle market. Most of India’s major two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS and Bajaj Auto, have yet to launch an electric motorcycle, leaving the category largely to newer EV players.
On battery cells, Jain said Ather has generally not faced supply problems, although demand spikes could create temporary pressure. The company maintained inventory to absorb such fluctuations without disrupting production, and it can hold as much as six months of inventory, depending on the situation.