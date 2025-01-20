Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: List of top 5 SUVs showcased, launched in India

On January 17, 2025, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's largest automotive festival started, putting on display top new vehicles, major launches, and innovative ideas. Major Indian automakers, including Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Skoda, and MG, unveiled their all-electric lineups, while Tata and Mahindra displayed their recent models. Not to mention the expensive luxury models from Mini, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche.

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, being held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 17 to 22nd January, has become a platform for auto companies to showcase some of their most awaited models.

Here is a brief summary of days 1 and 2 of the Bharat Auto Expo 2025 in case you missed any of the series of announcements and launches happening at the maga event. In the presence of other prominent figures, such as Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, PM Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Auto Expo 2025.

List of top 5 SUVs launched in Auto Expo 2025

1. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

When Maruti Suzuki unveiled the e- Vitara at the 2025 Auto Expo , it attracted the most attention. The India-spec e-Vitara will only be available with a front-wheel drivetrain configuration and two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Its exterior and interior are identical to those of the global-spec vehicle.

The 49 kWh option will be paired with 144 PS/192.5 Nm electric motor, while the latter battery pack option will be paired with 174 PS/192.5 Nm electric motor. According to Maruti, the e Vitara would deliver a claimed range of more than 500 kilometers.

2. Hyundai Creta Electric

At the 2025 Auto Expo, Hyundai debuted the Creta Electric, which retailed for between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a stated range of up to 473 kilometers and comes with two powertrain options. The Creta Electric is available from Hyundai in four main models: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and two 10.25-inch screens are among the main features.

3. Tata Harrier Bandipur Edition and Harrier EV

Tata Motors displayed the Bandipur Edition, the regular and stealth versions of the Harrier EV, and the Harrier SUV in three different configurations. The Harrier Bandipur Edition has been displayed as a tribute to Karnataka's Bandipur National Park and has a distinctive metallic bronze exterior tone. It will come with features and engine choices that are comparable to those of the standard model.

It has been established that the production-spec Harrier EV would have an all-wheel drivetrain with an electric powertrain that can produce 500 Nm of torque. With an all-black interior and a matte black exterior, the Harrier EV Stealth Edition is anticipated to have a powertrain that is comparable to that of the regular Harrier EV.

4. Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6

At the Auto Expo 2025, Mahindra displayed the XEV 9e and BE 6, two of its recently released electric SUVs. With a stated range of up to 682 kilometers, both are available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack configurations. ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic glass roof with ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, and a multi-screen configuration are some of the main features. The BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh and Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Vinfast VF 3

The VF 3 EV was unveiled by VinFast at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It is a compact two-door electric SUV with a boxy shape and a tough appearance thanks to its plastic coating. Features including front power windows, manual air conditioning, and a 10-inch infotainment screen are included with the VF 3. It has a stated range of 215 km and is propelled by an electric motor with 41 PS and 110 Nm.