Volkswagen Golf GTI to rev up India's hot hatch scene in August 2025

The long-awaited Volkswagen Golf GTI is finally coming to India. The German automaker is expected to launch the iconic hot hatch around August 2025, and it will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU). Volkswagen will import the Golf GTI under the government’s homologation-free import scheme, which allows the import of 2,500 units without the need to meet local testing norms. While this marks the first time Volkswagen will introduce the Golf GTI in India, the brand had previously launched the Polo GTI three-door performance hatchback in 2016.

It’s noteworthy that the Volkswagen Golf GTI received its last update in April 2014, when it was reintroduced with subtle cosmetic updates, software updates and a slight bump up in its power output.

Power and performance upgraded

The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine belts out 261 bhp, around 20 bhp more than the outgoing model, while the torque output remains unchanged at 370 Nm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-shift gearbox (DSG) sending power to the front wheels. The new Volkswagen Golf GTI does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the predecessor while the top speed is electronically limited at 250 kmph.

The steering mechanism has been updated as well for better feedback. It now features a variable steering rack and pinion gearing which has an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, while the adaptive suspension is optional.

Sporty design and enhanced features

Similar to its predecessor, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI has a sporty hot hatch design. It is offered with 18-inch ‘Richmond’ diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, while the 19-inch wheels are optional. Its body colour features sporty red elements like a strip on the hood positioned above the backlit VW logo along with red brake callipers. The bumpers have also been redesigned as well. The front bumper sports bigger air curtains with piano black surrounding while at the rear it features dual-exhaust tips and dual-tone roof spoiler. In terms of elements, it has been updated with matrix LED headlights and LED taillights.

Interior upgrades and competitors

On the inside, it gets a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen which has been updated with improved graphics and a simpler user interface. It also features a voice assistant with ChatGPT integration. The digital-instrument panel has also been updated with new graphics while it gets a sportier flat-bottom steering wheel with red accents.

In terms of competition, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will rival the likes of the Mini Cooper S and the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS.