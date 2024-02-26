Centre propose amendment in CMVR rules related to LPG retrofitting

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) to simplify and extend regulations for vehicles retrofitted with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) kits.

The proposed amendment offers relief by doubling the validity of type approvals from three to six years. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, vehicles will need to undergo additional performance tests to qualify for this extension.

Industry players said the proposed move is a step in the right direction, providing relief to the industry while also ensuring stricter environmental enforcement.

“This is a significant relief as the validity of type approvals has been extended. Industry expresses its gratitude to the Government of India and MoRTH for engaging with us,” said Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition.

“This draft, if notified, shall surely enable more players to reach out to test agencies like ICAT and ARAI and obtain type approvals, thus resulting in affordable conversion kits being offered to the customer. This comes at a time when the OEMs, in particular, have been focusing only on the higher-selling EVs or the CNG variants with options and low-hanging fruits like Auto LPG being ignored by the OEMs,” Gupta added.

For cars, the cost of an LPG kit is anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 and for scooters, it is about Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000. LPG is high-octane, abundant, releases fewer emissions, and once touted as an alternative fuel for automobiles in the country.

The use of LPG in automobiles became legal in India in April 2000. The demand for LPG-fuelled vehicles peaked in 2019 when 128,144 LPG vehicles were registered in the country.

The sales of LPG cars have seen a steep decline of 82 per cent in five years. In 2022-23 (FY23), only 23,618 units were registered, against 128,144 units in 2018-19, according to data on the VAHAN portal of MoRTH. Though there is a decline of sales of LPG vehicles, the aftermarket retrofitting has remained in the market, industry experts said.

These changes aim to streamline the LPG kit approval process and ensure long-term compliance with emissions and safety standards. The notification outlines a series of tests required for both type approval and revalidation of vehicles, encompassing crucial aspects of their performance and environmental impact.

Mass emission tests evaluate the levels of various pollutants emitted by the vehicle, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

On-board diagnostics (OBD) assess the health and functionality of vehicle systems, detecting and reporting any malfunctions.

In-service conformity and In-Use Performance Ratio (IUPR) tests evaluate real-world performance and emissions over the lifespan of the vehicle, ensuring continued compliance beyond initial approval.

Additionally, CO2 emission measurement and reporting focus on assessing the vehicle's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impact. Together, these tests provide a comprehensive assessment of vehicle performance, emissions, and environmental compliance, essential for ensuring vehicle health.