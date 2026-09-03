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Home / Industry / Auto / Datanomics: Passenger car export volumes drop; 2W and 3W gain ground

Datanomics: Passenger car export volumes drop; 2W and 3W gain ground

Passenger car exports fell nearly 5% in April-July FY27, while two- and three-wheeler shipments jumped 34% and 50%, respectively

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Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 12:46 AM IST
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India’s passenger car exports in volume terms declined by nearly 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to 133,009, in the April-July period of 2026-27 (FY27), from 139,952 units in FY26 (April-July).
 
Meanwhile, outward shipments of multi-utility vehicles rose 22.45 per cent Y-o-Y in FY27 (April-July), leading to an overall rise in passenger vehicle exports. The decline in passenger car exports was driven by a nearly 21 per cent Y-o-Y drop in mid-size car exports during FY27 (April-July), which reduced their share in total passenger car exports to 26.12 per cent.
 
The share of compact cars in total passenger car exports rose to 65.62 per cent. India’s export of two- and three-wheelers (2W, 3W) rose 34.15 per cent and 50 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, during  the April-July period of FY27.
 
 
   

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Topics :passenger carAutomobiletwo-wheeler

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 12:46 AM IST

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