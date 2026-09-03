Datanomics: Passenger car export volumes drop; 2W and 3W gain ground

India’s passenger car exports in volume terms declined by nearly 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to 133,009, in the April-July period of 2026-27 (FY27), from 139,952 units in FY26 (April-July).

Meanwhile, outward shipments of multi-utility vehicles rose 22.45 per cent Y-o-Y in FY27 (April-July), leading to an overall rise in passenger vehicle exports. The decline in passenger car exports was driven by a nearly 21 per cent Y-o-Y drop in mid-size car exports during FY27 (April-July), which reduced their share in total passenger car exports to 26.12 per cent.