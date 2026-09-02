Auto-component makers face rising competition for talent, raw materials

India’s auto-component industry faces rising pressure on manpower and raw materials from fast-growing sectors such as data centres and renewable energy, even as demand from vehicle segments remains strong.

An Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, released at the 66th annual ACMA event, highlighted that this resource squeeze compounds existing supply-chain disruptions, labour shortages and demand volatility.

“Auto-components in a lot of clusters compete with quite a few industries which are themselves seeing a bit of a super cycle. So data centres, renewables, and quite a few raw materials in these spaces are common. The need for manpower is common. That’s sort of adding to the stress,” said Saurabh Chhajer, partner and managing director at BCG.

Despite the operating challenges, demand remains robust. ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta noted strong momentum in the first quarter and July, with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) schedules indicating continued traction heading into the festive season and expectations of another strong financial year. “The industry is facing an unprecedented amount of challenges. A customer is becoming very demanding, and therefore, the vehicle industry is able to deliver. Backing the vehicle industry is the component industry, and together we are able to meet the complexity of the product and the complexity of the ecosystem,” Mehta added. The competition for resources could intensify as India increases investment in data-centre infrastructure and renewable energy. Globally, data-centre investment is projected at $7 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey estimates.