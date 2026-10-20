Airport baggage weight issue under govt scanner amid concerns over charges

Gopchade sought a nationwide special Legal Metrology audit, which would involve checking baggage weighing machines for accuracy and compliance with measurement rules. He called for mandatory periodic verification and scientific calibration, that is checking and adjusting machines against recognised measurement standards, through competent laboratories.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had also intervened in December 2023 after passengers complained that airport baggage scales showed higher weights than the actual weight of their luggage, potentially forcing them to pay excess-baggage charges. In one instance, a suitcase weighing 15 kg when its owner checked out of a hotel weighed 16.5 kg on an airline’s scale at the airport.