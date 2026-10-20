Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airport baggage weight issue under govt scanner amid concerns over charges

Airport baggage weight issue under govt scanner amid concerns over charges

Aviation ministry examines complaints over inaccurate baggage weighing as an MP seeks a nationwide audit and independent reference scales for passengers

Airport Baggage
premium
Airport baggage weighing practices face scrutiny amid complaints over inconsistent readings and excess-baggage charges
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 10:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is likely to take steps to address concerns over alleged discrepancies in baggage weighing at airports and disputed excess-baggage charges. It is said to be looking into the issue following a representation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan seeking a nationwide audit of weighing machines and independent reference scales for passengers. 
In his letter dated September 27, Gopchade called for “ensuring accurate and independently verified baggage weighing at airports to protect air passengers from disputed excess-baggage charges”. Somanathan acknowledged receipt of the letter in a response dated October 5. 
Sources in the ministry privy to the development told Business Standard that the MoCA is now looking into the concerns raised by the MP. 
The MoCA and the Cabinet Secretariat did not respond to Business Standard’s queries on this matter. 
In his letter, Gopchade had pointed to a media report based on a LocalCircles survey of over 36,000 passengers across 289 districts. The report said six out of 10 flyers had experienced higher baggage weights at airport check-in than at home. 
The MP also referred to a reported instance in which the same bag showed weights of 18 kg, 16 kg and 15 kg on three different airport scales. He said earlier Legal Metrology inspections at Pune airport had found baggage scales with errors beyond permissible limits, meaning the machines were weighing luggage inaccurately beyond the margin allowed under measurement rules. 
Gopchade sought a nationwide special Legal Metrology audit, which would involve checking baggage weighing machines for accuracy and compliance with measurement rules. He called for mandatory periodic verification and scientific calibration, that is checking and adjusting machines against recognised measurement standards, through competent laboratories. 
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs had also intervened in December 2023  after passengers complained that airport baggage scales showed higher weights than the actual weight of their luggage, potentially forcing them to pay excess-baggage charges. In one instance, a suitcase weighing 15 kg when its owner checked out of a hotel weighed 16.5 kg on an airline’s scale at the airport.  
The Legal Metrology Division of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had written to officials in states and Union territories on December 19, 2023, asking them to inspect, verify and recalibrate airport baggage scales. The letter stressed that weighing 
systems needed to be “completely accurate and trustworthy”, particularly since passengers were required to pay for excess baggage. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi airport's passenger traffic rises to 38.5 mn in first half of FY27

MIAL reiterates summer 2027 flight shift plan despite airlines' objections

Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until November 24

Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

Plea on air fare spikes: Centre informs Supreme Court new rules approved

Topics :Aviation sectorbaggage feeAirport Authority of India

First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 10:11 PM IST

Next Story