Airport baggage weight issue under govt scanner amid concerns over charges

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is likely to take steps to address concerns over alleged discrepancies in baggage weighing at airports and disputed excess-baggage charges. It is said to be looking into the issue following a representation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan seeking a nationwide audit of weighing machines and independent reference scales for passengers.

In his letter dated September 27, Gopchade called for “ensuring accurate and independently verified baggage weighing at airports to protect air passengers from disputed excess-baggage charges”. Somanathan acknowledged receipt of the letter in a response dated October 5.

Sources in the ministry privy to the development told Business Standard that the MoCA is now looking into the concerns raised by the MP.

The MoCA and the Cabinet Secretariat did not respond to Business Standard’s queries on this matter.

In his letter, Gopchade had pointed to a media report based on a LocalCircles survey of over 36,000 passengers across 289 districts. The report said six out of 10 flyers had experienced higher baggage weights at airport check-in than at home.