Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

A Delhi-bound Emirates flight from Dubai suffered a bird hit on arrival, forcing the airline to delay the return flight by over 14 hours.

The return flight was scheduled to depart at 4.25 pm on Saturday and is expected to depart at 7 am on Sunday, Emirates informed its passengers.

"Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs," the Gulf airline said in a media statement without sharing crucial details such as the number of passengers on board.