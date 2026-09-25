MFIs to seek higher household income threshold for microfinance borrowers

That said, MFI funding for Q1FY27 totalled ₹17,706 crore, heavily skewed toward very large (66 per cent) and large (26 per cent) entities, while smaller entities continued to get a lower share of funding, with a less than two per cent share in the total funding received. Funding was anchored by private banks (₹9,940 crore or 56 per cent), with the remainder split across other sources (₹2,539 crore), state-run banks (₹1,583 crore), non-banking financial companies (₹1,061 crore), debt markets (₹1,842 crore), and specialised institutions (₹421 crore). The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions 2.0 operated during this period and gave a push to funding availability in the sector.