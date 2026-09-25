MFIs to seek higher household income threshold for microfinance borrowers

The latest National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's (Nabard's) rural economic survey flags a drop in the share of households relying only on formal sources of credit to 51.2 per cent in March 2026 from a peak of 58.3 per cent in November 2025. This is partly attributed to stress in the sector. Over this period, there has been greater dependence on informal sources, primarily friends and family. Taken together — a flight to safety, anecdotal carpet-bombing of the same set of customers, and banks' reluctance to lend to smaller MFIs — this may accentuate the drop in the share of households relying only on formal sources, as highlighted in the Nabard survey.