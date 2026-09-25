Home / Industry / Banking / Credit card spends growth slows to 5.5% in August; SBI Cards share dips

Credit card spends growth slows to 5.5% in August; SBI Cards share dips

Industry credit card spending growth eased to 5.5 per cent in August from 7.1 per cent in July, while SBI Cards' share of spends fell to 17.5 per cent.

As of March 2026, Federal Bank has 2.24 million credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank 638,169
Credit card spending growth in August stood at 5.5 per cent, as compared to 7.1 per cent in July
Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Credit card spending growth moderated in August, with industry spends rising 5.5 per cent year-on-year compared with 7.1 per cent in July, even as the number of cards in circulation grew 9.5 per cent, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. SBI Cards saw a sharper slowdown, with spending growth easing to 7 per cent from 22 per cent in July, pulling its share of industry spends down to 17.5 per cent from 19 per cent. The company’s card base, however, grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year, with net additions rising to 190,000 in August, up 5.5 per cent month-on-month and accounting for around 18 per cent of industry additions. HDFC Bank gained spending share during the month, while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank saw their shares decline. 
  
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trade bodies call for 'No UPI Day' on October 2 to protest MDR levy

Three-day PSU bank strike may dent life insurers' September sales by 10-15%

PSBs to remain open on Sunday ahead of three-day nationwide bank strike

Financial sector has reinforced growth momentum: SBI Chairman C S Setty

Yes Bank mobilises $2 billion via FCNR(B) deposits under RBI swap window

Topics :Credit CardCredit cardsFinance News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

Next Story