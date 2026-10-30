Tata Sons debate: Listed middle layer NBFCs have higher advances as NPAs

Under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) scale-based framework — introduced in 2021 and enforced from October 2022 — NBFCs are split into four layers: Base, middle, upper and top, based on size, activity and systemic risk. To identify upper layer entities, the RBI used a scoring system weighted 70 per cent toward quantitative metrics like asset size and leverage, and 30 per cent toward qualitative factors like complexity and interconnectedness. The middle layer covered all deposit-taking NBFCs regardless of size, non-deposit-taking lenders with at least ₹1,000 crore in assets, and other specialised financial firms.