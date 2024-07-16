7 out of top 10 Bollywood box office earners were non-Hindi films in H1

These are bad days for the Hindi film industry. Nothing illustrates it better than the fact that seven out of the top 10 box office earners in India were non-Hindi films in the first half of 2024, according to a report released by Ormax Media on Tuesday.
The top 10 list has three films each with Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam as their original language, and one Hollywood film, it stated.
"In the first six months of 2024, Malayalam cinema has already grossed more than its entire collections in 2023. The Malayalam language share of the industry is 15 per cent, which is thrice its language share of 5 per cent in the first half of 2023," Ormax noted.
The situation was a bit different in the first half of last year when five out of the top 10 box office earners in India were non-Hindi films, according to Ormax Media.
Overall, movies in India earned a total of Rs 5,015 crore in the first half of 2024, which was three per cent more than they earned in the corresponding period last year.
"Much like last year, the second half of 2024 is expected to perform better than the first half, with a strong roster lined up across languages like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Singham Again, The Greatest of All Time, and Devara," it stated.
Telugu production Kalki 2898 AD, which has earned Rs 772 crore, was the biggest box-office earner in India in the first half of 2024, Ormax noted.
The top Hindi language film in the first half of this year was Fighter, which had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in it. According to Ormax, its gross box office earning was Rs 243 crore. However, since its budget itself was about Rs 250 crore, the movie did not succeed.
"Hindi cinema has witnessed a slight reduction in its share of the India box office when compared to the same period last year, from 37 per cent to 35 per cent. This is a result of no films managing to break out significantly at the box office so far this year, like Pathaan did in the first half of 2023," Ormax stated. For language share calculation, the language-wise box office of films releasing in multiple languages is assigned to the corresponding language.
Top 10 movie releases in India in H1 of 2024 in terms of gross box office earnings