Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints 100 cr

Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office after the end of the first weekend despite average reviews. The expectations from Director Shankar and actor Kamal Haasan's reunion were high, set by the prequel 'Indian'.

The movie minted Rs 15.1 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to 58.9 crore net in India after three days of its release, industry tracker Sacnilk reported. The total collection currently stands at Rs 109.15 crore Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Indian 2 started strong at the box office and minted Rs 25. 6 crores on its opening day which is its single highest day collection. The collection witnessed a drop on Day 2 when it earned Rs 18.2 crore and then it further dropped on Day 3 and collected Rs 15.35 crore. After three days, the total collection is currently at Rs 58.9 crore and the worldwide collection is Rs 109.15 crore.

The Tamil version contributed significantly and earned Rs 41.2 crore, Rs 3.8 crore from the Hindi version, and Rs 13.9 crore from the Telugu version.

Indian 2 witnessed a rise in its Hindi version on Saturday with a steady arc on Sunday.

The movie is going strong in the Hindi market despite competing with Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is a part of an Indian trilogy, the first part was released in 1996. It is directed by Shankar who is said to have hit a low after the demise of writer Sujatha in 2008. The combination of Shankar and Sujatha has given multiple hits in the film industry including Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Enthiran which is considered their best. They together provided several hits like Indian, Mudhalvan, Boys and Shivaji: The Boss.

The movie features Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, and many others. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The music for the original movie was AR Rahman, while Anirudh composed the music for the sequel.