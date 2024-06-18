73% of Indian workers surveyed content with their salary: ADP Survey

Nearly three out of four respondents, or 73 per cent of Indian workers, are content with their salary, a significant leap from the 49 per cent reported in 2023, said a report. This is the highest percentage globally among the 18 countries surveyed.

ADP's annual flagship survey, People at Work 2024: A Global Workforce View, reveals that salary continues to be the most important factor for Indian workers surveyed in a job (55 per cent).

Indian respondents' job satisfaction rate remains the highest among the 18 countries surveyed at 81 per cent. Satisfaction rates vary slightly by gender, with female respondents expressing higher contentment (84 per cent) than male respondents (78 per cent). Interestingly, the survey shows the education sector leads the pack with the highest satisfaction rate (88 per cent).

Rahul Goyal, managing director, ADP India & Southeast Asia, said, “At ADP, we firmly believe that pay is the core foundation of financial wellness. It’s encouraging to see workers more satisfied with their compensation, which translates to more productive and engaged workforces.”

Goyal further said that amid the strong economic growth and the war for talent, employers need to offer fair compensation to ensure the financial security and overall well-being of their workforce. “Those who can’t quite match pay expectations will be happy to know that workers are open to additional benefits such as paid time off and one-time bonuses or shopping vouchers to offset the rising inflation. Providing training and promotion paths is also a good way to retain talent.”

Despite the importance of pay, it is worth noting that more than half of Indian workers surveyed (55 per cent) regularly receive incorrect payments. This highlights the importance of having a robust payroll system to ensure timely and precise compensation.

The survey also reveals that 41 per cent of Indian workers surveyed have two or more sources of income, the highest percentage among the 18 countries surveyed. An affluent lifestyle is a primary motivator for this behaviour, with 37 per cent of these respondents saving for significant purchases and 35 per cent hoping to improve their lifestyle through this additional income.

ADP Research Institute surveyed 34,612 workers in 18 countries around the world between October 22 and November 24, 2023, with at least 500 per market specifically in the gig economy. This included 15,383 in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom), 9,567 in Asia Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, and Singapore), 5,860 in Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, and Chile), and 3,802 in North America (Canada and the United States).