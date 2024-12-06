Aero Dienst GmbH enters Indian aviation space, to partner with AeroSource

European business aviation service provider Aero Dienst GmbH and Indian aviation consultancy AeroSource International Pvt Ltd on Friday announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening their service offerings in the business aviation sector in India and the APAC region.

The tie-up will provide Indian corporates with end-to-end solutions, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services through the Germany-headquartered firm, while AeroSource will help Aero Dienst expand its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

“Aero Dienst is thrilled to partner with AeroSource International,” said André Ebach, Managing Director of Aero-Dienst GmbH, which has more than 65 years expertise in the industry. “India is a dynamic market with tremendous potential, and AeroSource’s proven expertise makes them an ideal partner for our expansion efforts.”

As part of the partnership, both companies will share resources, expertise, and industry networks. AeroSource’s experience in handling aircraft transactions and its understanding of India’s regulatory environment is expected to complement Aero Dienst’s European efforts in expanding into the Indian business aviation space.

“Combining Aero Dienst’s technical capabilities with AeroSource’s market insights will enable us to deliver seamless aviation solutions that exceed client expectations,” said Vinod Singel, Managing Director of AeroSource International Pvt Ltd.