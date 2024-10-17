AI revolution: 41% of HR recruitment jobs expected to be automated by 2030

As technology continues to transform industries, human resources (HR) is also evolving. According to a recent report from HR tech platform Keka, titled "The New Age of Work - Trends, Technology & Talent", 41 per cent of recruitment jobs may be automated by 2030. The report, based on input from 8,725 HR professionals and top executives across India, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in HR.

The report reveals that while recruitment automation is increasing, 45 per cent of respondents believe AI will support HR rather than replace it. Advanced AI tools are expected to improve hiring decisions, better manage talent, and allow HR professionals to focus on more strategic, people-oriented tasks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

One in three HR professionals sees AI adoption as a major influence on future hiring practices, with AI expected to streamline recruitment and improve employee retention. However, employee well-being is an area that still requires attention, as only 15 per cent of workers feel comfortable discussing mental health at work. This shows that organisations need to balance technological advancements with a focus on employee emotional support.

Emotional intelligence remains crucial in HR. About 29 per cent of HR professionals identify emotional intelligence and empathy as key skills for 2030. The report suggests that future HR leaders must combine AI insights with personal mentorship to retain talent effectively. In fact, 40 per cent of respondents believe leadership development that blends technology with personal guidance is vital for retaining top talent.

Data-driven strategies are also becoming more important in HR. Keka’s report suggests that 32 per cent of business leaders see the effective use of HR data as essential for future HR operations. However, one in five HR leaders still struggles to align HR metrics with broader business goals, highlighting the challenges ahead in using data effectively.

Managing diverse, multigenerational workforces is another priority. As India’s workforce becomes more varied, 37 per cent of respondents emphasised the importance of bridging generational gaps and promoting inclusion to improve employee performance. This is particularly important in India, where intergenerational collaboration is key to workplace success.

Commenting on the findings, Keka’s CEO, Vijay Yalamanchili, said, “The future of HR lies at the intersection of technology and human touch. While AI will automate many traditional HR tasks, our report shows that HR leaders must evolve into strategic business partners, focusing on emotional intelligence and technological proficiency. With our 2024 report, Keka aims to empower HR leaders by becoming more resilient and updated on future trends. It contains insights and advice on upskilling and embracing AI responsibly, which is essential for organisations to stay competitive.”