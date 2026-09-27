Axis Bank plans 12,500 campus hires, redeploys staff amid AI push

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private-sector lender, plans to step up campus hiring to around 12,500 in FY27 from 11,500-11,600 in FY26, even as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and workforce reorientation reduce the need for some transaction-processing roles, according to Rajkamal Vempati, group executive and head of human resources at Axis Bank.

The bank’s overall employee base declined by 3,116 to 101,337 in FY26 from 104,453 a year earlier, despite hiring 31,665 employees during the year.

“From a campus perspective, we are the largest consumer of young talent. We would have hired roughly 11,500-11,600 people in FY26 and this year we will be around 12,000-12,500. The numbers are increasing. Our entire bet is to get people young, train them, assimilate them and grow them adequately,” Vempati said.

While AI is reducing the need for some lower-level and transaction-processing roles, the bank is initially redeploying employees rather than directly cutting jobs. Roles that become redundant are being phased out as vacancies are reassessed. “The roles that would have been extinguished would be in some transaction processing, low-level stuff, that we feel technology has been able to do,” she said. The workforce is increasingly being shifted towards relationship management, particularly in commercial banking, wealth management and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) business. The bank considers relationship management relatively AI-agnostic as customer interaction, trust and understanding client needs continue to require human intervention.