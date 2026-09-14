Borderline case: Cosmetics from Pakistan breach Indian mkt, raise eyebrows

CDSCO’s alert has advised consumers against buying these products, and if they have bought them, to not use them. “Violations observed in the label can be reported to the respective state drugs controller for the products manufactured in India and the DCGI for the imported cosmetics products,” the alert added.

Agrawal of TeamLease RegTech said the central and state drug regulators need to have a list of pharma and cosmetics distributors and retailers within their jurisdictions to share regulatory notifications and ensure their implementation. “There remains an information asymmetry, where important regulatory messages do not get through the last rung of distributors,” he said. “Strong action should also be taken against retailers and ecommerce platforms that still listed unauthorised products,” he added.