Burger chains under pressure as local competition heats up: Liladher

The competition is heating up in the burger space as big chains are now feeling the pressure due to challenges posed by local players and a slow-down in demand, a report by Prabhudas Lilladher says.

While the competition has intensified, the pressure is still not to the extent witnessed in pizzas. But the brokerage believes that the local players’ intensity in the space will persist and the possibility of pressure seen on the larger players is expected to increase.

“Burgers with a patty, tomato, and onion placed inside a bun have been available in India for the last 20 years, even in small towns. However, we have seen the emergence of regional and national chains like Burger Singh, Burgrill, Hello Burger’s, and many more,” the report noted.