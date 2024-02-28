Pakistani hackers attack Burger Singh website; company responds with humour

Burger Singh, a popular Indian fast-food chain, faced a cyberattack orchestrated by a Pakistani hacking group Team Insane PK, on Tuesday. The company shared the news through their social media account on X (formerly Twitter), responding with humour and choosing to temporarily not act against the security breach.

The group, known for its previous digital escapades involving Delhi and Mumbai Police, directed its attention towards Burger Singh's online domain following an incident involving a politically charged promo code, 'FPAK20', as revealed by the company in the post.

"The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out, a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea ("Fpak20," ring any bells?) was a great idea and landed better than we expected. In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving," Burger Singh wrote.

Rather than swiftly erasing the digital graffiti, Burger Singh made an unconventional decision to leave it up for a day, transforming the incident into what they dubbed as an "open mic night for hackers".

The company said, "Here's the scoop: our website didn't just get a new look; it got a whole new attitude, albeit one we didn't sign up for. While we're on the subject, let's clear the air: our website is currently a work in progress. Think of it as that one room in your house you've been meaning to clean up but haven't gotten around to yet."

This approach, according to Burger Singh, serves as a testament to the diverse wellsprings of inspiration that can spark innovative ideas. Despite the temporary setback caused by the cyber intrusion, the burger joint remains optimistic about navigating through this challenge.





READ: McDonald's case: Maharashtra to inspect outlets of global fast-food chains "We're channeling our inner cool uncle and not just rushing to clean up the mess. Instead, we're keeping the graffiti up for a day... It's our way of saying, 'Take a good look, folks. Inspiration strikes in the oddest of places'," the post added.

In a playful yet reassuring tone, Burger Singh hinted at refocusing efforts towards creating the next big thing while assuring patrons that the digital disruption is merely a transient hiccup. The company's message resonated with a blend of resilience and humour. They signed off the post with: "To our beloved patrons, we say: keep calm and carry on. Our digital hiccup is just that - a hiccup... Stay hungry, Stay foolish".