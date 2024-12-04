Chai, croissants & samosas: India's snack evolution blends old & new

India and food go hand-in-hand – a love story bursting with spices, traditions, and nostalgia. But here’s the twist: The country’s snacking habits are evolving. Thanks to platforms like Zepto Cafe , urban India is reinventing snack time by blending classic favourites with exciting new flavours. From Mumbai’s iconic vada pav to Bangalore’s adrak chai (ginger tea), the latest snack trends show that Indians are embracing the ‘remix’ of old and new. Here’s a look at the popular snack trends sweeping the country right now.

Mumbai’s new twist: Samosa + garlic bread with cheese dip

Mumbai, the birthplace of the legendary vada pav, is taking its snack game to the next level. Zepto Cafe’s crowd favourite? A delightful combo of samosas and garlic bread with cheese dip, which has taken the city by storm. It’s a fresh spin on the iconic vada pav, where the heart of Mumbai’s street food soul meets bold, cheesy flavours. It’s the perfect balance of tradition and innovation in every bite.

Bangalore chooses adrak chai over filter coffee

Bangalore, the city known for its buzzing cafe culture and strong coffee, is witnessing a surprising shift: Adrak chai has now outsold filter coffee three times over at Zepto Cafe. The city's love affair with its rich coffee is being replaced with a spicy, nostalgic sip of ginger tea, proving that even India’s Silicon Valley can’t resist the comfort of tradition.

Chennai embraces mini butter croissants over medu vada

In Chennai, a city that holds medu vada and sambar dip close to its heart, there’s been a surprising new favourite on the rise: Mini butter croissants. These flaky, buttery pastries are now 4x more popular than the classic medu vada, showing that Chennai’s love for crispy and savoury is merging with the global appeal of Parisian pastries. It’s a perfect fusion of South Indian warmth and French finesse.

Delhi-NCR surprises with veg puff

In Delhi-NCR, a city that boasts a predominantly non-veg population, the veg puff has emerged as the top choice for snackers. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick snack during your commute or need a break from the daily grind, the veg puff has captured the taste buds of Delhiites, proving that even in a city of spice lovers, there’s room for a crispy, savoury vegetarian treat.

Hyderabad’s favourite: Bun maska + Vietnamese cold coffee

Hyderabad, the home of biryani and spicy curries, is shaking things up with a snack combo that’s both comforting and cool: bun maska paired with Vietnamese cold coffee. This pairing blends traditional Hyderabadi flavours with the cool vibes of an international drink, offering a perfect snack for those who like their comfort food with a side of freshness.

Pune’s favourite: Samosa, veg puff, and Vietnamese cold coffee

Pune is embracing the ultimate snack trio: samosas, veg puff, and Vietnamese cold coffee. These three treats are quickly becoming the heart, mind, and soul of the city’s snack scene, representing the perfect fusion of crispy, savoury, and refreshing. Whether you're unwinding after work or on a quick break between meetings, these snacks are becoming a part of Pune’s daily rhythm.

More From This Section

Why is snacking in India changing?

Urban India is on the move, constantly juggling work deadlines, traffic, and the lure of endless social media scrolling. Who has time for sit-down cafe visits anymore? With a fast-paced lifestyle and a need for convenience, the modern Indian snack scene is shifting. Zepto Cafe is tapping into these trends, providing quick, delicious, and unique snack options that fit right into today’s busy schedules.

But here’s the best part: Even with all this evolution, Indians remain deeply rooted in tradition. Whether it’s adrak chai in Bangalore or the timeless samosa in Mumbai, food still brings a sense of nostalgia, even as new flavours continue to emerge.