Flipkart's 10-minute medicine delivery to shake up online pharmacy market

E-commerce major Flipkart is preparing to launch a rapid medicine delivery service, aiming to fulfill orders within 10 minutes. This initiative, likely to debut under the ‘Flipkart Minutes’ brand, could position the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant as the first player in the quick commerce sector to deliver prescription medicines, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report mentioned that Flipkart has started onboarding local pharmacies in metro areas to supply medicines through its platform. The company will rely on its last-mile delivery network to ensure fast service. These partnerships are crucial for compliance with Indian regulations, which prevent foreign-backed e-commerce firms from owning inventory. Only registered chemists with the necessary licences will participate in the programme, the report said.

The report quoted a source as saying that Flipkart is eager to establish Flipkart Minutes as a full-scale quick commerce platform. The entry into medicines taps into an underserved category, where competitors currently offer delivery times ranging from one hour to several days. By partnering with licenced pharmacies, Flipkart can focus on logistics while providing a high-demand product category, the source added.

Quick commerce for medicines could offer higher margins compared to groceries or food delivery. The Economic Times report quoted Devangshu Dutta, CEO of consulting firm Third Eyesight, as saying that the real differentiator could be discounts, especially for patients requiring long-term or expensive treatments.

Expanding footprint in quick-commerce

The new service is part of Flipkart’s broader strategy to deepen its presence in both the quick commerce and online pharmacy sectors. These segments are currently led by players like Netmeds (owned by Reliance Retail), Tata 1mg, and Apollo Pharmacy. Flipkart’s foray into health began in 2021 with its acquisition of a majority stake in SastaSundar Marketplace, which operated an online pharmacy and healthcare platform.

Flipkart is entering a highly competitive quick commerce space, which includes established players like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, BigBasket (Tata Group), and Zepto. While Amazon has yet to launch a quick commerce service, it remains a strong competitor in grocery delivery through Amazon Fresh.

Currently, Flipkart Minutes operates in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 8-10 major cities, including Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. For grocery deliveries, Flipkart has partnered with local stores and marketplace sellers, offering free delivery and a broader selection compared to rivals.

Quick commerce market set for rapid growth

A recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat projects India’s quick commerce market will nearly triple, growing from $3.34 billion in 2023 to $9.94 billion by 2029. The sector witnessed a 76 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023-24, underscoring the immense opportunities for players like Flipkart, the report mentioned.