Female workforce, employee welfare to drive inclusive growth: Labour secy

Decriminalization of labour laws, increasing female workforce participation, social security, labour welfare will drive inclusive growth in the country, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Secretary for Ministry of Labour & Employment Sumita Dawra made the remarks at an industry interaction organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Employers' Federation of India (EFI) in Bengaluru.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the session attended by 200 industry members, "Sumita Dawra...highlighted about the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms introduced by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI. She emphasised on decriminalization of labour laws, increasing female workforce participation, social security, labour welfare that will drive inclusive growth in India," a CII statement said.