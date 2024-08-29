Fintechs cannot bypass compliance irrespective of scale: RBI ED P Vasudevan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged fintechs not to compromise on compliance, irrespective of scale, P Vasudevan, RBI executive director, said.

“When we meet venture capitalists and co-founders, we tell them to imbibe the element of compliance in their investment entities and see that compliance is never compromised, irrespective of scale,” Vasudevan said at the Global Fintech Fest on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He explained that the regulator is working towards easing regulations, and ushering in a level-playing field between traditional lenders and fintechs.

“Going forward, we can look at a single authorisation for any of the payment systems one is undertaking,” he said.