Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Fintechs cannot bypass compliance irrespective of scale: RBI ED P Vasudevan

Fintechs cannot bypass compliance irrespective of scale: RBI ED P Vasudevan

Vasudevan also highlighted that many entities are operating in the fintech sector, and over a period of time, it has become a sort of competition amongst themselves

Fintech
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 8:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged fintechs not to compromise on compliance, irrespective of scale, P Vasudevan, RBI executive director, said.

“When we meet venture capitalists and co-founders, we tell them to imbibe the element of compliance in their investment entities and see that compliance is never compromised, irrespective of scale,” Vasudevan said at the Global Fintech Fest on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


He explained that the regulator is working towards easing regulations, and ushering in a level-playing field between traditional lenders and fintechs.

“Going forward, we can look at a single authorisation for any of the payment systems one is undertaking,” he said.

Vasudevan noted that there are several entities operating in the fintech sector, and over a period of time, it has turned into competition among themselves.

“We are looking at partnership, collaboration, and competition with the banks but here entities are partnering among themselves,” he said.

More From This Section

Noida airport to complete calibration, validation flights by December

Premium

Drug companies move Delhi HC seeking interim relief against FDC ban

Tyre exports from India increases by 17% to Rs 6,219 cr in Q1: ATMA

Indian firms should scale AI beyond PoCs, prioritise data standardisation

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to invest $4 billion in IT, ITeS sectors


“As an industry, it is important to look at how many entities should be there in a particular space and discuss amongst yourself how much we can afford,” he said, adding that the SRO could be one more step in the direction where we can have discussions.

On the concerns raised by a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, on interlinking fast payment systems, Vasudevan said: “While the Federal Reserve Governor was apprehensive about some of the issues that need to be sorted before Fednow and UPI, we are trying to be positive that even though it takes some time it will be worthwhile because many things will be cheaper and faster.”

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

35 Indian fintechs prepare for IPO rush as market competition intensifies

Bank-fintech tie up will boost innovation, risk management: RBL CEO

India to play prominent role in rule-making for fintech, DPI, says official

RBI focusing on making UPI, RuPay truly global, says Governor Das

UPI transactions can touch 100 bn in next 10-15 years: Dilip Asbe

Topics :Fintech sectorFintech firms

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story