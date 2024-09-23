Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Financial institutions plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 cr via bonds Tuesday

Financial institutions plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 cr via bonds Tuesday

The bonds have received a AAA rating from India Ratings

Bonds
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Financial institutions on Tuesday plan to raise up to Rs 8,750 crore through bonds with different maturities. SIDBI plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through bonds maturing in 53 months, while PNB Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 300 crore through bonds maturing in 40 months.

On Monday, Housing and Urban Development Corp (Hudco) raised Rs 2,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.15 per cent through the issuance of 10-year bonds. The issuance had a green shoe option of Rs 1,500 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The bonds have received a AAA rating from India Ratings.

Additionally, Shriram Finance reissued June 2029 bonds at a yield of 9.10 per cent, raising Rs 2,050 crore.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

How shift to digital credit underwriting helps financial org in India

Banks, FIs to invest Rs 32.5 trillion in renewable energy by 2030: Centre

Financial institutions should deploy measures to help MSMEs: RBI dy guv

Financial institutions plan annual ESG spending of up to $500,000: Study

L&T Finance Q4 results: PAT up 11% at Rs 554 cr, retail book grows 31%

Topics :financial institutionsSIDBIBonds

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story