Flight ops at Mumbai airport see temporary disruption due to heavy rains

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily disrupted on Thursday as visibility was affected after heavy rains lashed the city.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport resumed operations at 10:55 am, about 20 minutes after suspending it. Operations resumed as the visibility at the airport improved after incessant downpour.

Live flight tracker flightradar24 showed at least 298 flights (114 arrivals, 184 departures reported delays at the airport) till 3 pm on Thursday.

The Mumbai airport did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.

The airlines informed passengers about the cancellation and diversion of flights at the airport while offering full refunds for the cancellation of flights for those who had confirmed bookings on July 25.