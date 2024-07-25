Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Flight ops at Mumbai airport see temporary disruption due to heavy rains

Flight ops at Mumbai airport see temporary disruption due to heavy rains

IndiGo informed passengers about delays while advising them to check their flight status

flight
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily disrupted on Thursday as visibility was affected after heavy rains lashed the city. 

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport resumed operations at 10:55 am, about 20 minutes after suspending it. Operations resumed as the visibility at the airport improved after incessant downpour. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Live flight tracker flightradar24 showed at least 298 flights (114 arrivals, 184 departures reported delays at the airport) till 3 pm on Thursday. 

The Mumbai airport did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard. 

The airlines informed passengers about the cancellation and diversion of flights at the airport while offering full refunds for the cancellation of flights for those who had confirmed bookings on July 25. 

“Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 25th July 2024,” Air India said in a post on X. 

More From This Section

Regional print media to grow 8-9% from ad revenue, lower costs: CRISIL

Workplace injuries rise 8.5% and fatalities fall 21%, says IiAS study

DGCA probes AI Express crew strike that caused flight cancellations

Premium

Budget 2024: India Inc awaits consumer demand uptick to go on capex spree

Premium

India's critical minerals: EV boom ahead, but policy gaps persist


IndiGo informed passengers about delays while advising passengers to check their flight status. 

“Continuous and heavy rains over #Mumbai are causing periodic delays in flight schedules. While we strive to give you real-time updates, we kindly ask you to check your flight status before leaving for the airport,” the airline said in a statement. 

Incessant rains over the financial capital have caused disruption in railway and airline schedules over the past few days. 

Last week, adverse weather, along with an impact of an outage of Microsoft apps and services, impacted the on-time performance of flights across the country. At least 1,129 flights were delayed at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru last week. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai airport passenger traffic rises 7.7% in first quarter of FY24

IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; lands safely

G7 Summit: PM Modi, Japan's Kishida discuss Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project

IndiGo lands, Air India takes off on same runway at same time in Mumbai

IndiGo aircraft lands before AI plane could take off at Mumbai airport

Topics :Mumbai airportflight ticketAviation sector

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story