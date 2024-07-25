Flight ops at Mumbai airport see temporary disruption due to heavy rains

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were temporarily disrupted on Thursday as visibility was affected after heavy rains lashed the city.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport resumed operations at 10:55 am, about 20 minutes after suspending it. Operations resumed as the visibility at the airport improved after incessant downpour.
Live flight tracker flightradar24 showed at least 298 flights (114 arrivals, 184 departures reported delays at the airport) till 3 pm on Thursday.
The Mumbai airport did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard.
The airlines informed passengers about the cancellation and diversion of flights at the airport while offering full refunds for the cancellation of flights for those who had confirmed bookings on July 25.
“Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in the cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 25th July 2024,” Air India said in a post on X.
IndiGo informed passengers about delays while advising passengers to check their flight status.
“Continuous and heavy rains over #Mumbai are causing periodic delays in flight schedules. While we strive to give you real-time updates, we kindly ask you to check your flight status before leaving for the airport,” the airline said in a statement.
Incessant rains over the financial capital have caused disruption in railway and airline schedules over the past few days.
Last week, adverse weather, along with an impact of an outage of Microsoft apps and services, impacted the on-time performance of flights across the country. At least 1,129 flights were delayed at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru last week.