Genpact leases 400K sq ft of office space in Gurugram for around ₹420 cr

Technology giant Genpact has leased 400,000 square feet of office space at ASF Insignia in Gurugram.

People in the know told Business Standard that the multi-year deal involves a total financial commitment of ₹420 crore to ₹450 crore.

The transaction will see Genpact occupy the entire Kings Canyon tower, one of the buildings within ASF Insignia, an integrated commercial IT office campus spread over 50 acres in Gurugram.

“The transaction highlights the growing demand from large enterprises for Grade A, scalable and integrated office environments that combine workplace quality with operational efficiency,” said Aanchal Saraf Aggarwal, director at ASF Group.

The deal comes at a time when large enterprises are seeking workplaces that combine scale, flexibility, employee experience and long-term operational efficiency within a single campus in Delhi-NCR.