Govt steps up support for miners in 13 countries amid geopolitical risks

The Ministry of Mines has appointed nodal officers in Indian embassies across 13 countries to assist the country’s mining stakeholders, as private companies investing in overseas critical-mineral assets seek greater diplomatic support and protection amid geopolitical risks.

The officers have been appointed in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, Peru, Russia, South Africa and Lesotho, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the ministry told Business Standard in response to a detailed questionnaire on measures to secure supplies from overseas assets.

The ministry is also identifying potential critical-mineral investment opportunities across Latin America, Canada, Australia, Southeast Asia and Africa, in coordination with Indian missions abroad, investment bankers and project owners.

“Relevant information on such opportunities is shared with Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), other public-sector undertakings (PSUs) and interested private companies for consideration and further action, as appropriate,” the ministry said.

The move assumes significance as the government has in recent months signalled its intention to support private-sector initiatives in overseas critical-mineral assets.

At an industry event last month, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the ministry was working with the Ministry of External Affairs to “hand-hold” private entrepreneurs and mineral-industry partners seeking opportunities in mineral-rich countries. State-backed KABIL is tasked with identifying and acquiring critical-mineral assets overseas.