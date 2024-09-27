Govt to launch another PLI scheme for speciality steel, says steel secy

The government is working on the another round of the PLI scheme for speciality steel as the response for the first round of the initiative did not meet expectations, according to Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik.

The top ministry official made the remarks at CII Steel Summit 2024 in the national capital on Friday.

In his address, Poundrik said speciality steel is still one area where more is needed to be done. The government brought a PLI to incentivise specialities steel but the offtake was not as expected.

"So we are bringing another round of PLI so that we can get more interest in the speciality steel business," he said.