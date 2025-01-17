India's cosmetic surgery market set to hit $11.5 billion by 2030: Report

India's cosmetic surgery market is projected to reach $11.5 billion (nearly Rs 1 lakh crore) by 2030 due to a surge in celebrity influence, rising disposable incomes, reduced stigma, and access to advanced equipment.

According to Grand View Research’s report, the cosmetic surgery market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6 per cent. Experts attribute this surge to several factors, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved imports from international markets.

Mumbai-based Kaya Clinic highlighted a growing preference for subtle, natural-looking results. Many individuals choose non-surgical facelifts to preserve youthfulness without noticeable changes. They further revealed that in India, there is a tendency to keep such treatments discreet and low-profile.

“Social media and celebrity culture have certainly played a role in increasing interest in these procedures. People aspire to look like celebrities or influencers and are more open to cosmetic treatments. Additionally, there is less stigma attached to these treatments now,” said Priya Puja, dermatologist and head medical advisor (North and East), Kaya Clinic.

Adding to the same, Lahiri Surapaneni, chief executive officer (CEO) and consultant plastic surgeon at Bangalore Hospitals, noted that celebrities are terrific at trade and have provided a platform to influence. “This trend is driven by constant social media exposure among the Indian population. Patients include those in the public eye and everyday individuals, both women and men, striving to look their best.”

Experts added that most equipment and tools used for aesthetic surgeries are imported, with FDA approval, from regions like the United States, Europe, Korea, and others.

"All our equipment is FDA-approved. For instance, we use a machine called ApplEx, exclusive to Kaya and FDA-certified. Many of our products come from US and European companies, alongside FDA-approved Korean threads. We meticulously research and vet our vendors to ensure they meet safety standards, as maintaining the highest quality of treatments is our top priority,” added Puja. She noted that the machines are costly, going up to several lakhs.

Surapaneni also noted that imported equipment purchased from international markets through Indian supply chains starts at Rs 80 lakh and can go up to Rs 1 crore.

“We source FDA-approved implants, fillers, and surgical equipment from internationally renowned markets, ensuring precision and durability. Dermal fillers and advanced surgical instruments often come from the United States and Europe,” said Vinod Vij, senior consultant, plastic surgery and cosmetology, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Experts highlighted that individuals as young as their early 30s start preventive treatments, with popular choices including hydration fillers or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to maintain skin health. With growing age, treatments become more targeted, such as ultrasound-based procedures like Thermage or thread lifts.

At Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, patients seeking cosmetic surgery span various ages and professions. Women aged 25-45 typically go for facelifts, Botox, and non-surgical procedures, while more men are choosing rhinoplasty and hair transplants. Trauma patients require reconstructive surgeries post-accidents. Bangalore Hospitals reported a broad patient age range, from 16 to 70, with younger generations increasingly concerned about facial sagging and appearance.

Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, conducts over 300 cosmetic and plastic surgeries annually. Kaya sees around 100 consultations per month, with 8-10 inquiries for facelifts, many opting for less invasive treatments such as energy-based devices or thread lifts, depending on medical history. Bangalore Hospitals performs 70-75 face, thread, and cosmetic surgeries monthly.

Commenting on the side effects of such treatments, Puja said: “With non-surgical procedures, the risk of side effects is much lower; however, improper application or unsuitable treatments can cause issues. For instance, injectables may cause brief bruising, while laser treatments might result in temporary redness or swelling.”

Companies consider several factors before accepting cases, including medical history, allergies, cardiac fitness, urinary health, thyroid conditions, and past treatments like chemotherapy and surgeries.