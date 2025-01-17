DoT launches fraud reporting Sanchar Saathi mobile app: What is it

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the Sanchar Saathi mobile app on Friday, designed to streamline the reporting of suspected fraudulent communications. The app enables users to flag such incidents directly from their call logs, enhancing both security and convenience for mobile subscribers. What is the Sanchar Saathi portal? Launched in May 2023, the Sanchar Saathi portal has been instrumental in combating fraud calls and enhancing mobile security. The new mobile app builds on this foundation, offering users a secure platform to manage and safeguard their mobile connections. Key features of Sanchar Saathi Some of the key features of the Sanchar Saathi portal are:

CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register): Helps block or trace lost phones. TAFCOP (Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection): Assists in managing mobile connections and detecting unauthorised usage.

Users can also check how many mobile connections are in their name, disconnect unnecessary ones, verify device authenticity, and report unauthorised connections.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia also introduced the department’s vision for National Broadband Mission 2.0, which will aim to expand broadband connectivity across the country, as well as, an intra-circle roaming at ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ funded 4G sites. This will help improve mobile network accessibility in remote areas.

Speaking at the app launch, the Union Minister emphasised that these initiatives aim to provide a secure environment, ensuring the privacy and security of all customers. The Sanchar Saathi app is expected to bolster the government's efforts to create a safer digital ecosystem for mobile users in India.