India's edtech market likely to reach $29 billion by 2030: Report

India’s ed-tech market, which was valued at $7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $29 billion by 2030, according to a latest report. In terms of economic growth, the sector is expected to contribute 0.4% of India’s GDP in 2029, up from 0.1% in 2020.

The report titled, ‘Impact study of EdTech in India: Driving innovation & creating opportunities,’ was released during the 19th edition of India Digital Summit here. It was prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and consultancy firm Grant Thornton.