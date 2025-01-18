India's edtech market likely to reach $29 billion by 2030: Report

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The report titled, 'Impact study of EdTech in India: Driving innovation & creating opportunities,' was released during the 19th edition of India Digital Summit in New Delhi

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:25 AM IST
India’s ed-tech market, which was valued at $7.5 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $29 billion by 2030, according to a latest report. In terms of economic growth, the sector is expected to contribute 0.4% of India’s GDP in 2029, up from 0.1% in 2020. 
 
The report titled, ‘Impact study of EdTech in India: Driving innovation & creating opportunities,’ was released during the 19th edition of India Digital Summit here. It was prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and consultancy firm Grant Thornton. 
 
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

