In just 16 seconds on May 13 this year, 8,963 megawatts (Mw) of renewable power were knocked off India’s electricity grid — the largest single-event disruption of its kind in the country’s history. The sudden disconnection sent grid frequency plunging, triggering automatic protection systems across several regions and raising concerns about the stability of the national network.

The disruption originated at Khavda, a remote village in Gujarat’s Kutch region that is home to the world’s largest renewable energy complex at a single location, with generation projects operated by Adani Green Energy, NTPC and Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPCL). For the past five months, power sector executives and grid engineers have been trying to understand how a disturbance at the complex led to such a massive loss of generation, and how close the country came to a wider grid failure.