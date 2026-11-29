Domestic telecom gear Lekha Wireless Solution expects to be ready with a 6G trial network by 2029 and high standard 6G gears by 2032, a top official of the company said.

Lekha Wireless Founder and CEO Ramu Srinivasaiah told PTI that the company has deployed 4G solutions for the Indian Navy and Army and is running trials in the BSNL network.

"We are now focussing on 6G network development. We expect to be ready with minimum viable product (technology readiness level 4) by 2029 and TRL (technology readiness level) 9 by 2032. We have contributed 112 contributions to 3GPP standards," he said.