'Maharashtra power utility financially comfortable post demerger'

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) is financially comfortable after the demerger of its agriculture business and is planning to meet annual growth in power consumption of 6.2-6.5 per cent through power-purchase agreements (PPAs) of 48 gigawatt (Gw), signed over the past three years, Managing Director Lokesh Chandra told Business Standard in an interview.

Maharashtra has a substantial agricultural load from around 4.8 million agriculture consumers, accounting for almost 30 per cent of electricity consumption.

“That load has now moved to the agriculture business,” said Chandra, adding that the demerger also ensured that there was no cross-subsidy burden on industrial and other consumers from agricultural consumers.

The main concern now is residential consumers, who have some arrears. “That is improving with the deployment of smart meters. We now have an auto-disconnection facility, which has helped improve collection over the last few months,” Chandra said.

Around 55 per cent of the discom’s revenue comes from industrial consumers, where recovery is almost 100 per cent, he said.

“The residual company is expected to have much better parameters from a recovery perspective,” he added.

“The cost of supply for agriculture is higher while the tariff determined by the regulator is lower. The resulting subsidy burden was shared by industrial, commercial and other residential consumers,” he said.

The company also had dues of ₹96,000 crore as in March 2025, primarily from the agricultural sector. A portion has been addressed through the debt taken over by the government, while the remaining dues are being transferred to the holding company, Chandra noted, adding that the new company would not be burdened by these recovery dues.

On the outstanding debt as of March 2025, Chandra said the government had taken over around ₹33,000 crore and the company was left with nearly ₹57,000 crore of sustainable debt now. “We have done long-term restructuring by converting short-term loans into long-term loans. We are comfortable servicing this debt, and our debt-service coverage ratio is also comfortable at 1.0 in FY26. It was around 0.6 in FY25,” he said.

It has also taken several steps as part of financial restructuring to address its accumulated losses. The losses were around ₹35,000 crore earlier, he said.

Over the past three years, the company has moved from a loss of around ₹5,000 crore to a profit of ₹487 crore in FY25, and then to a bigger profit of ₹1,234 crore in FY26.

Aggregate technical and commercial losses have also declined to 13.91 per cent in FY26 from 18.09 per cent in FY25.

“Recoveries have improved, and revenue collection is increasing because of growth in overall consumption,” he said.