Max Estate nets Rs 4,100 crore in pre-sales from maiden Gurugram project

Max Estates Limited, the real estate arm of Analjit Singh's Max Group, said on Monday it had recorded a pre-sales booking value of Rs 4,100 crore from its maiden luxury residential project in Gurugram.

The company said it has revised its Gross Development Value (GDV) guidance for the project from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 4,800 crore for FY25.

The project Estate 360 was launched on August 27 this year and is located on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 36A, Gurugram.

Sahil Vachani, vice-chairman and managing director of Max Estates, said the company would expand its portfolio by 3 million square feet every year.