India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Action to start on time at 9:30 AM IST

After day one being partially washed out while days two and three were completely washed out, India and Bangladesh will now look to get the match back on track on day four of the second Test between the two sides at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday, September 30.

With just two days of matches still to go, getting a result other than a draw is highly unlikely. However, with a place in the WTC 2025 final on the line, teams can take some drastic measures to make sure they get the result of the match in their favour. Table topper India will be the more desperate side of the two as they will face tough challenges in the form of New Zealand and Australia in their remaining matches of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

So far in the Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on Friday. India started the game on a high as pacer Akash Deep’s quick double strike left Bangladesh reeling at 29 for 2 at one point. Skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (31) then added 51 runs for the third wicket before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bangladesh, before play was halted after 35 overs on day one, were 107 for 3, with Mominul Haque (40 not out) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6 not out) still at the crease.

Kanpur weather update for day 4

The weather forecast for September 30 is promising, as early reports suggest the day is going to be mostly sunny, meaning a full game can be expected.

Bangladesh scorecard after day 3:

Bangladesh 1st Inning 107-3 (35 ov) CRR:3.06 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zakir Hasan c Y Jaiswal b A Deep 0 24 0 0 0 Shadman Islam lbw b A Deep 24 36 4 0 66.67 Mominul Haque Not out 40 81 7 0 49.38 Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) lbw b R Ashwin 31 57 6 0 54.39 Mushfiqur Rahim Not out 6 13 1 0 46.15 Extras 6 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 107 (3 wkts, 35 Ov) Yet to Bat Shakib Al Hasan,Litton Das,Mehidy Hasan Miraz,Taijul Islam,Hasan Mahmud,Khaled Ahmed Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 9 4 19 0 0 2.11 Mohammed Siraj 7 0 27 0 0 3.86 Ravichandran Ashwin 9 0 22 1 0 2.44 Akash Deep 10 4 34 2 1 3.4

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 4 live telecast details

Sports 18 will telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 4 proceedings in India.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 4 live streaming details

The Jio Cinema app and website will live stream the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test on day 4 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.