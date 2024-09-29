Death of EY employee raises questions about work-life balance in India Inc

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant at SR Batliboi (an EY Global member firm), has sparked concerns about the overwhelming work culture in India Inc.

Sebastian died in July, four months after joining the firm. Her parents alleged that work-related pressure played a critical role in her demise. “Workload, new environment, and long hours took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally” her mother Anita Augustine wrote in a letter to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani.

The letter went viral on social media, prompting others to share similar experiences in the Big Four consulting firms and corporate India at large.



Fewer employees, rising workload

On Friday, around 7 per cent employees of Mumbai-headquartered public-sector bank Union Bank of India went on strike under the Joint Forum of Union Bank Unions, demanding a reduction in work pressure by recruiting more employees.

The strike notice reviewed by Business Standard said: “Over the past two years we have lost nearly 10 colleagues – some taking lives due to unbearable pressure, unreasonable targets, and relentless harassment. These tragedies must stop.” India shining, not asserting

India Inc’s global ambitions are adding to the stress. Employees work with partners, associates or clients in different time zones – the US, Europe, Australia, et al.



Will Anna’s death be a wake-up call for India Inc? “Unfortunately, no,” says a chief executive officer in a conglomerate. “Indian companies are now dealing with people in different time zones, which is adding to the pressure. There should be mutual respect in this area – middle and senior managers need to create space and ensure that meetings and calls are set up keeping the Indian time in mind and not just the US or Europe,” he says.

It stems from a work culture that normalises slogging over efficiency. That became apparent to a Big Four firm employee who recently got transferred to the US. “Here, if I have to log in early, I am encouraged to log out early as well and alarms are raised if someone is seen overworking. I have never seen this happen in India, where managers and the leadership almost glorify overworking,” she says.



Flexibility comes at a cost

The Covid-19 pandemic has shifted workplace dynamics. There are fewer people and the tussle between work from home and work from office is endless. “Anywhere and anytime is the new normal. There is flexibility but it has come at a cost,” a senior official in an FMCG firm points out.

Basic human rights violations are rampant in many financial sectors, notes Sreenath Induchoodan, senior vice-president at All India Bank Officers Confederation. “Bank managements are weaponising transfers and disciplinary actions to silence officers, often pushing them into unfair practices to meet targets. Social media policies further suppress their voices,” Induchoodan says.



Unions also highlighted a recent incident in which a private bank employee passed away after collapsing at her work place allegedly due to work pressure.

Given that most firms continue to operate in a hybrid model, there has been a rise in blurred boundaries and communication gaps, leading to burnout and stress among employees, notes Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer, TeamLease Digital. “To deal with these concerns, employers have increased their focus on mental health and well-being by fostering open communication,” Sharma adds.

Of capability and capacity mismatch

Ashutosh Shah, consultant psychiatrist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, feels some amount of stress is good for general progress — for example stress before an exam. “However, when this escalates to pathological proportions, it is called distress.”



Several psychiatric illnesses have their roots in genetics, he explains. “Therefore, some people have more propensity towards developing them over others.”

Shah recounted the case of a Mumbai-based senior executive in his 50s. He was expecting a promotion, but that didn't come through. And he started suffering from stress, lack of sleep, temper and concentration issues. After a month’s medication, he was able to function.

It is important to set the expectations right from oneself, from the job role, etc. Organisations, too, need to approach the recruitment process and role-fits from this angle, the doctor points out.



Surveys paint the picture

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the average Indian worker clocks 46.7 hours each week, one of the highest globally. And 51 per cent of India’s workforce logs more than 49 hours weekly, positioning India second in the world for extended working hours.

A recent survey by CIEL HR analysed data from employees in over 500 companies. One of the key stressors identified was micromanagement, affecting 38 per cent of employees. The other major reasons for workplace stress were lack of interest (33 per cent), role uncertainty (17 per cent), and heavy workload (12 per cent).



Cases of workplace stress and burnout are reported across industries, particularly in high-pressure sectors like IT, financial services, and health care, the survey said.

Acknowledge, address

Myriad factors that contribute to a toxic workplace. According to Viswanath PS, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of talent company Randstad India, a workplace becomes ‘toxic’ when there is a lack of transparency, poor leadership, high stress levels, and unhealthy competition among talent.

One effective measure to address these issues is implementing psychological safety audits, where regular anonymous employee feedback is analysed to gauge feelings of inclusion, respect, and well-being. Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR, says effective strategies include leadership training to identify stress early, encouraging open communication, and conducting workload assessments to prevent burnout.



Laws and effective implementation

Bishen Jeswant, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, says there are steps that the government can take towards ensuring that young professionals are provided with fair working conditions. “There are a number of legislations, such as the Factories Act, 1948, and the state-specific shops and establishment rules that regulate daily and weekly working hours, weekly holidays, overtime hours, rest intervals, leave, and holidays.”

He, however, adds: “The real change that is required is to ensure effective implementation, through more frequent inspections, ensuring adequate grievance mechanisms are available, focusing on swift resolution of concerns, etc.”



Aslam Ahmed, partner at Singhania & Co, points out that while the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code, 2020, provides a foundation for physical safety, it falls short in addressing the mental and emotional challenges employees face.

To protect the interest of the employees, firms could look to adopt global best practices, he suggests, adding that the law ministry can play a pivotal role by introducing legal protections and holding firms accountable for both the physical and psychological health of their employees.

Overworked, Wall St wakes up

According to the ILO, most workers in the US log an average of 38 hours per week. Not on Wall Street, though.

The death of a 35-year-old junior banker with Bank of America (BoA) put the spotlight on the gruelling hours put in by the billion-dollar dealmakers.

Leo Lukenas III died from a blood clot in his heart in May. He was reportedly logging 100-hour weeks on a $2 billion acquisition. It prompted two of Wall Street’s largest bankers to put a cap on working hours. BoA reportedly is putting in place a new timekeeping tool to monitor work hours. JP Morgan is introducing 80-hour weekly work for junior bankers.







Global best practices



Australia: ‘Right to disconnect’ allows employees to refrain from work-related calls or emails after hours It only takes a tragedy to recognise an anomaly.