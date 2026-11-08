MCA portal glitches disrupt corporate operations, trigger repeated filing

Another ICSI representation on October 28, seeking an extension for other statutory forms, flagged “persistent technical glitches and operational challenges” on the MCA-21 Version 3 (V3) portal. It noted that the problems affected not just annual filings but other statutory e-forms under the Companies Act, 2013, and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.
Developed and maintained by LTIMindtree, the V3 portal serves more than two million registered companies and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).
Queries sent to the MCA and LTIMindtree remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
Asked about the representation, ICSI president Pawan G Chandak told Business Standard that technical issues could prevent otherwise compliant entities from meeting filing timelines.