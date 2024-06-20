North India tea industry loses crop, gains in prices amid erratic rainfall

Erratic rainfall has taken a toll on tea production in North India, pushing up prices. But it is hardly enough to cover the increased cost and crop loss, industry stakeholders say.

Data sourced from the Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) shows that the average price realised for CTC leaf at Kolkata auctions held on Wednesday and Thursday was Rs 304.69 per kg compared to Rs 236.90 per kg in the previous year; the average for CTC dust was Rs 304.69 per kg compared to Rs 246.95 per kg; the average for orthodox leaf was Rs 312.15 per kg compared to Rs 230.11 per kg; the average for Darjeeling leaf was Rs 318.80 per kg compared to Rs 310.29 per kg.

Except for Darjeeling, the other categories have been on an uptrend since mid-May.

J Kalyana Sundaram, secretary, CTTA, said the last time the average price for CTC leaf was at this level was during June to September 2020. “Orthodox leaf prices were higher in 2022.”

CTTA organises the Kolkata auctions.

Adverse weather

Climate change adversities have been playing out in the industry for some years now. This season was first marked by a long, dry spell and now too much rain.

Sandeep Singhania, president, Tea Association of India (TAI), said that the combined fall in tea production till the end of June 2024 is projected to be around 60 million kg (mkg) in North India compared to the corresponding period last year.



North India includes Assam and West Bengal and accounts for more than 80 per cent of the industry's annual production.

As reported by most of the member tea estates, the production in the state of West Bengal is behind by 25-40 per cent and in Assam around 10-15 per cent compared to last year during the first fortnight of June 2024, Singhania noted.

Joydeep Phukan, secretary, Tea Research Association (TRA), said the entire area stretching from North Bank in Assam to West Bengal took a severe beating in terms of crop.

March and April were dry months. “Humidity is required for the growth of tea, but it was unusually dry. Heightened pest activity also impacted the crop.”



Himanshu Shah, chairman, M K Shah Exports, said cumulatively till the end of May there was a deficit in the crop. “And the way the first half of June has gone, there is still a huge deficit.”

The right balance between rain and sunshine results in a good crop. But the past few years have had too much or too little of it.

Counting losses

Last year the industry recorded huge losses, Indian Tea Association (ITA) chairman Hemant Bangur said.

“This year, it is a zero-sum game. We have gained in price, but lost crop. So, net revenue is still down compared to last year. If the crop and prices do not improve, the industry will not be able to generate enough cash to pay the bonus to workers this festive season.”



The tea industry in both Assam and West Bengal is looking at an ill-starred future in the days to come, Singhania said, flagging concerns around the increase in essential inputs, including wages and outflow on account of higher bonuses in the near future.

But without the jump in prices, the situation would have been much worse.

“If the jump in tea prices had not happened, we would not have been able to run gardens,” said one of the larger tea producers. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that it sustains.”

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman, Indian Tea Exporters Association, pointed out, “It is a little premature. The heavy cropping months will come in from July and we will have to see if prices hold these levels then. If it does, it will be good for the industry.”



Exports look up

Iran, one of the top buyers of Indian tea, took a rain check in the 2023 calendar year. But this year, demand is back.

“Iran normally does not buy before May-June. But they have already started buying,” Himanshu Shah said, adding that there was also a tailwind from Russia. “After many years, Russia’s average buying price has increased.”

Shah believes the main reason is that Sri Lanka is unable to meet the requirements. “So, big buyers have realised that there is no alternative to India.”

Anshuman Kanoria said that Iraq has emerged as one of the largest buyers.