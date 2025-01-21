SC dismisses income tax petition against Vi, reinstates Rs 1,600 cr refund

The Supreme Court has upheld a Bombay High Court order directing the Income Tax Department to refund Rs 1,128 crore to Vodafone Idea (Vi), along with interest of Rs 500 crore, the telco informed the exchanges on Tuesday. However, the total refund of Rs 1,600 crore had already been received by Vi in December, and the latest developments will not result in any new receivables for the company, Vi said.

The dispute stemmed from a refund claim made by Vi for the assessment year 2016–17. The telco had filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court, requesting the department issue the refund, which had been delayed as the tax department failed to pass a final assessment order within the prescribed time limit. In its November 2023 judgment, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Vi, ordering the tax department to refund the amount within 30 days.

"Post the above decision, the company received the due refund along with applicable interest amounting to Rs 1,647+ crore on December 8, 2023," Vi informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the department filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) with the Supreme Court in January 2025, challenging the ruling. However, on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition on grounds of delay, effectively upholding the high court's decision. "As the company has already received the due refund in the past, no further amount is receivable post this judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court," Vi said.