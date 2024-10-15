SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share shrinks to 2%, says DGCA

The domestic passenger market share of low-cost airline SpiceJet, which raised Rs 3,000 crore on September 23 to deal with its cash crunch, has shrunk to just two per cent in September this year, down from 7.3 per cent in January last year, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the airline informed the regulator that a portion of the aforementioned Rs 3,000 crore would be used to bring back seven of its 36 grounded planes back to service by the end of this year. With it, its domestic market share is expected to go up in the coming months.

