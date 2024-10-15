SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share shrinks to 2%, says DGCA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Overall, the Indian carriers carried a total of 13.027 million domestic passengers, which was 6.38 per cent more year-on-year

Spicejet
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:21 PM IST
The domestic passenger market share of low-cost airline SpiceJet, which raised Rs 3,000 crore on September 23 to deal with its cash crunch, has shrunk to just two per cent in September this year, down from 7.3 per cent in January last year, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the airline informed the regulator that a portion of the aforementioned Rs 3,000 crore would be used to bring back seven of its 36 grounded planes back to service by the end of this year. With it, its domestic market share is expected to go up in the coming months.

Overall, the Indian carriers carried a total of 13.027 million domestic passengers, which was 6.38 per cent more year-on-year. The domestic passenger market share of IndiGo, India’s largest airline, stood at 63 per cent in the last month. 


SpiceJet further lost ground in September


Month Domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet (in %) Domestic passenger market share of Akasa Air (in %)
Jan-23 7.3 2.8
Feb-23 7.1 3
Mar-23 6.4 3.3
Apr-23 5.8 4
May-23 5.4 4.8
Jun-23 4.4 4.9
Jul-23 4.2 5.2
Aug-23 4.4 4.2
Sep-23 4.4 4.2
Oct-23 5 4.2
Nov-23 6.2 4.2
Dec-23 5.6 4.4
Jan-24 5.6 4.5
Feb-24 5.2 4.5
Mar-24 5.3 4.4
Apr-24 4.7 4.4
May-24 4 4.8
Jun-24 3.8 4.8
Jul-24 3.1 4.7
Aug-24 2.3 4.5
Sep-24 2 4.4


Source: DGCA


 
First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

